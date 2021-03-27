BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BTRS. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BTRS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

BTRS stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. BTRS has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.05.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

