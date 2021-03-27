Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $124.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $108.00. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SBUX. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

SBUX opened at $109.90 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $112.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.39 billion, a PE ratio of 142.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,946 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,812,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

