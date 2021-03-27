HC Wainwright Trims Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Target Price to $25.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GLMD. Raymond James reduced their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.30.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 31.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

