Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) PT Raised to $7.50 at Morgan Stanley

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE OIS opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $391.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.95. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. The business had revenue of $137.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Oil States International by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oil States International by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 64,740 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 28,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

