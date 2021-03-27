Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) Short Interest Down 69.1% in March

Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the February 28th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ YSAC opened at $9.99 on Friday. Yellowstone Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.93.
Yellowstone Acquisition Company Profile
Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Yellowstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellowstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.