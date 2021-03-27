Short Interest in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Increases By 420.0%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 420.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,814,000 after acquiring an additional 19,649 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares stock opened at $89.23 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $94.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

