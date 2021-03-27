Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Gap Up to $1.53

Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.53, but opened at $1.64. Zomedica shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 255,663 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.
About Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)
There is no company description available for Zomedica Corp.
Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.