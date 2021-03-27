Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Gap Up to $1.53

Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.53, but opened at $1.64. Zomedica shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 255,663 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zomedica stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 285,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.05% of Zomedica at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

There is no company description available for Zomedica Corp.

