fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Gap Up to $26.85

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.85, but opened at $27.83. fuboTV shares last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 27,561 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Get fuboTV alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,651,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,118,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,515,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,768,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,787,000.

About fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.