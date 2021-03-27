iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Gap Down to $36.09

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.09, but opened at $30.86. iTeos Therapeutics shares last traded at $32.07, with a volume of 178 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wedbush upped their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.72.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). Sell-side analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,342,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

