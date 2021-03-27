Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Gap Up to $22.47

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.47, but opened at $23.39. Taysha Gene Therapies shares last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 4,915 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSHA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). Equities research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,181,000 after acquiring an additional 389,249 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $17,654,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $10,538,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $7,322,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $5,600,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.