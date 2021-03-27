KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Gap Down to $43.39

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.39, but opened at $40.46. KB Home shares last traded at $41.79, with a volume of 8,879 shares traded.

KBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.35.

Get KB Home alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.15.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364 in the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.