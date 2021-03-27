Wedbush Weighs in on Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.84 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.90.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

CATY opened at $41.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.29. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $151.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $18,761,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,518,000 after buying an additional 454,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,057,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,028,000 after buying an additional 453,310 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 291,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 531,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 244,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

