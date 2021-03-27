89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at SVB Leerink

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 89bio’s FY2023 earnings at ($5.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.48) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ETNB. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Get 89bio alerts:

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $499.36 million and a P/E ratio of -4.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.87. 89bio has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.24. On average, research analysts expect that 89bio will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $169,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 403.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in 89bio by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 89bio by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of 89bio by 299.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 89bio by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.