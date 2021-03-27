HC Wainwright Trims Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Target Price to $5.00

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $5.25 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on USAS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $4.90 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americas Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $5.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.82.

Shares of USAS opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $274.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 91.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Americas Silver by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 54,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Americas Silver by 24.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,643,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,567 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Americas Silver by 12.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Americas Silver by 29.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 23.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

