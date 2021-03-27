HC Wainwright Raises AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Price Target to $16.00

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get AC Immune alerts:

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 392.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AC Immune by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 115,509 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in AC Immune by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AC Immune during the third quarter valued at $159,000. 27.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.