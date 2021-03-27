Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.67.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77. Alector has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $34.89.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. Research analysts predict that Alector will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,444.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,125. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Alector by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alector by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alector by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Alector by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Alector by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

