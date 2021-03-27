Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

ADV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADV opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95. Advantage Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $13.92.

In other news, CFO Dean Kaye bought 2,582 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.56 per share, for a total transaction of $29,847.92. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,722.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Tanya L. Domier bought 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $301,657.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 98,585 shares of company stock worth $1,083,544 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,605,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,530,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,432,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.