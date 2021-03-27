Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.81% from the stock’s current price.

AMTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist began coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aemetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.04 million, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.09. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the third quarter worth $85,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

