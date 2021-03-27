Head-To-Head Comparison: First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) and First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) and First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of First BanCorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of First Mid Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of First BanCorp. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of First Mid Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First BanCorp. and First Mid Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First BanCorp. 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Mid Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

First BanCorp. currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 37.89%. First Mid Bancshares has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential downside of 26.24%. Given First Mid Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Mid Bancshares is more favorable than First BanCorp..

Profitability

This table compares First BanCorp. and First Mid Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First BanCorp. 11.28% 3.63% 0.54% First Mid Bancshares 21.63% 8.05% 1.05%

Dividends

First BanCorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Mid Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. First BanCorp. pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Mid Bancshares pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First BanCorp. has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First BanCorp. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

First BanCorp. has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Mid Bancshares has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First BanCorp. and First Mid Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First BanCorp. $766.47 million 3.21 $167.38 million $0.75 15.03 First Mid Bancshares $205.74 million 3.92 $47.94 million $2.87 15.59

First BanCorp. has higher revenue and earnings than First Mid Bancshares. First BanCorp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Mid Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Mid Bancshares beats First BanCorp. on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment consists of the company’s lending and other services for large customers represented by specialized and middle-market clients and the public sector. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment includes consumer lending and deposit-taking activities conducted mainly through FirstBank’s branch network in Puerto Rico. The Mortgage Banking segment focuses on the origination, sale, and servicing of a variety of residential mortgage loan products and related hedging activities. The Treasury and Investments segment deals with treasury and investment management functions. The United States Operations segment represents all banking activities conducted by FirstBank on the United States mainland. The Virgin Islands Operations segment includes all banking activities conducted by FirstBank in the U.S. Virgin Islands and the British Virgin Islands. The company was founded on October 29, 1948 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc., a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases. It also offers wealth management services, which include estate planning, investment, and farm management and brokerage services for individuals; and employee benefit services for business enterprises. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, senior insurance products, and group medical insurance for businesses; and personal lines insurance to individuals. It operates through a network of 63 banking centers in Illinois and 1 office in Missouri, as well as a loan production office in Indiana. The company was formerly known as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First Mid Bancshares, Inc. in April 2019. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

