Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) and Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) and Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica has a beta of -0.47, indicating that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Achieve Life Sciences has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Biomerica and Achieve Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomerica $6.69 million 9.79 -$2.34 million ($0.23) -24.17 Achieve Life Sciences N/A N/A -$16.40 million ($39.80) -0.30

Biomerica has higher revenue and earnings than Achieve Life Sciences. Biomerica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Achieve Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Biomerica and Achieve Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomerica 0 0 3 0 3.00 Achieve Life Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Biomerica presently has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 103.84%. Achieve Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $50.33, suggesting a potential upside of 325.11%. Given Achieve Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Achieve Life Sciences is more favorable than Biomerica.

Profitability

This table compares Biomerica and Achieve Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomerica -69.82% -42.18% -32.10% Achieve Life Sciences N/A -72.08% -64.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.5% of Biomerica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Biomerica shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Biomerica beats Achieve Life Sciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other Foreign. The company was founded in September 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms. It has license agreements with Sopharma AD and University of Bristol. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.