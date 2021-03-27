Brokerages Anticipate MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will post sales of $5.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.60 million. MediWound reported sales of $4.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year sales of $30.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.60 million to $31.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.85 million, with estimates ranging from $16.20 million to $19.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. MediWound had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 94.63%.

MDWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

Shares of MediWound stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a market cap of $135.10 million, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.63. MediWound has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $6.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at $982,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in MediWound by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 337,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 82,050 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MediWound by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 68,918 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MediWound in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

