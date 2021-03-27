Achilles Therapeutics plc (ACHL) Plans to Raise $176 Million in March 31st IPO

Achilles Therapeutics plc (ACHL) expects to raise $176 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, March 31st, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 9,800,000 shares at a price of $17.00-$19.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $731.2 million.

JPMorgan, BofA Securities, Piper Sandler, Chardan, Oppenheimer & Co. and Kempen & Co. acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Achilles Therapeutics plc provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company developing precision T cell therapies to treat multiple types of solid tumors. We are focused on advancing cancer therapies through our pioneering work in the field of tumor evolution and our belief that clonal neoantigens represent the most specific class of cancer cell targets. Our platform enables us to identify mutations formed early in the development of a cancer that give rise to antigens that are expressed by all of a patient’s cancer cells but are absent from healthy tissue. We refer to this novel class of solid tumor targets as clonal neoantigens. To identify clonal neoantigens in a patient, we have developed a proprietary bioinformatic platform called PELEUS. This platform employs sophisticated statistical algorithms trained on the unique tumor genetic data derived from our exclusive license to data from the TRACERx study, which aims to analyze tumor samples from more than 840 non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, patients. Once we have identified the clonal neoantigens, our proprietary manufacturing process, VELOS, uses the patient’s T cells and blood-derived dendritic cells to create a Clonal Neoantigen Targeting T cell therapy, or cNeT, that specifically targets multiple clonal neoantigens to eradicate the tumor. We are currently conducting two open-label Phase I/IIa trials to evaluate our cNeT product candidate, ATL001, in advanced NSCLC and metastatic or recurrent melanoma; we expect to report interim data from these trials in the second half of 2022. . “.

Achilles Therapeutics plc was founded in 2016 and has 153 employees. The company is located at 245 Hammersmith Road London W6 8PW United Kingdom and can be reached via phone at +44 (0)20 8154 4600 or on the web at http://www.achillestx.com/.

