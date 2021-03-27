Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 5,500 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,350 ($69.90) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,553.64 ($59.49).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,044 ($52.84) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £106.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a one year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,928.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,396.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 37.60 ($0.49) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.46. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 0.64%.

In other Unilever news, insider John Rishton Cha purchased 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, with a total value of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

