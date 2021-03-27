Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €51.10 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €51.10 ($60.12) price objective from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DWNI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €44.44 ($52.29).

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €40.45 ($47.59) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €39.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.20. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

