Centamin (LON:CEY) PT Lowered to GBX 133 at Berenberg Bank

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 143 ($1.87) to GBX 133 ($1.74) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of Centamin stock opened at GBX 105.40 ($1.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.57. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100.10 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 106.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 131.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.81%.

In related news, insider James Rutherford bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($67,938.33). Also, insider Martin Horgan bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($33,969.17).

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

