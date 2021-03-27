Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CELTF. Zacks Investment Research raised Centamin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.75.

Shares of CELTF opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.92. Centamin has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $3.07.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Centamin’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

