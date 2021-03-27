Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boliden AB (publ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boliden AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $74.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.03. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $85.45.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

