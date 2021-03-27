CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Given New $0.60 Price Target at Roth Capital

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $0.75 to $0.60 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.29% from the company’s previous close.

CVSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut CV Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut CV Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1.35 to $0.65 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CV Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.66.

OTCMKTS CVSI opened at $0.46 on Thursday. CV Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 68.90% and a negative return on equity of 81.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CV Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the name of PlusCBD in a range of market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

