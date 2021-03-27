Delivery Hero’s (DLVHF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at $130.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.49 and a 200 day moving average of $132.16. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of $72.30 and a 12 month high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

