Delivery Hero’s (DLVHF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at $130.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.49 and a 200 day moving average of $132.16. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of $72.30 and a 12 month high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

