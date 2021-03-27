Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) & Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Financial Review

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) and Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Renalytix AI and Biocept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renalytix AI N/A N/A N/A Biocept -237.01% -114.46% -82.15%

This is a summary of current ratings for Renalytix AI and Biocept, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renalytix AI 0 2 1 0 2.33 Biocept 0 0 2 0 3.00

Renalytix AI presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.76%. Biocept has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 252.11%. Given Biocept’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Biocept is more favorable than Renalytix AI.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Renalytix AI and Biocept’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renalytix AI N/A N/A -$9.84 million ($0.16) -169.25 Biocept $5.53 million 13.76 -$25.14 million ($12.20) -0.47

Renalytix AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biocept. Renalytix AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biocept, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Renalytix AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Biocept shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Biocept shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Renalytix AI plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers; and Kantaro Biosciences LLC for developing and commercializing laboratory tests for the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma, pancreaticobiliary cancer, and ovarian cancer. The company's Target-Selector molecular technology enables detection of mutations and genome alterations with enhanced sensitivity and specificity, as well as is applicable to nucleic acid from ctDNA. In addition, it offers laboratory services to medical oncologists, surgical oncologists, urologists, pulmonologists, pathologists, and other physicians to determine the treatment plan for their patients, as well as to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies developing drug candidate therapies to treat cancer. The company sells its cancer diagnostic assays directly to oncologists and other physicians at private and group practices, hospitals, laboratories, and cancer centers in the United States, as well as markets its clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations. Biocept has research collaboration with Protean BioDiagnostics Inc. Biocept, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

