Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) a €485.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €485.00 ($570.59) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

RAA has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €450.00 ($529.41) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €625.00 ($735.29) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Warburg Research set a €710.00 ($835.29) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €483.00 ($568.24) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €517.30 ($608.59).

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of FRA RAA opened at €675.50 ($794.71) on Wednesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 52 week high of €595.02 ($700.02). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €737.91 and a 200 day moving average price of €716.60.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.