Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) a €19.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of SKB opened at €25.32 ($29.79) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.41 million and a PE ratio of -5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.55. Koenig & Bauer has a 52-week low of €14.42 ($16.96) and a 52-week high of €27.46 ($32.31).

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

