Baader Bank Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €41.70 ($49.06).

Get NORMA Group alerts:

Shares of NOEJ opened at €39.28 ($46.21) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 687.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.77. NORMA Group has a 52 week low of €14.70 ($17.29) and a 52 week high of €45.20 ($53.18).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.