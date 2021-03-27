Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,613 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,410% compared to the average volume of 173 put options.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Sun Communities by 9,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter worth $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

SUI opened at $150.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Sun Communities has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $157.70.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.