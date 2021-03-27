Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,977 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 990% compared to the average daily volume of 273 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on COHR shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.56.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $260.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.26. Coherent has a twelve month low of $92.40 and a twelve month high of $270.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coherent will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

