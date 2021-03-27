Investors Buy Large Volume of RH Call Options (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 9,411 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 70% compared to the average daily volume of 5,535 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in RH by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of RH stock opened at $578.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $486.99 and a 200-day moving average of $439.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. RH has a 1-year low of $84.61 and a 1-year high of $580.64.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.22.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

