FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Liquidia Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Liquidia in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.56.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38).

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LQDA. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $2.53 on Thursday. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $109.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter valued at $2,807,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 692,818 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 117.9% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 130,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 70,505 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 225.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 34,779 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 13,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $41,248.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,400,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,309. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

