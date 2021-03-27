Brokerages Expect Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ocugen’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $3.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $5.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ocugen.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCGN stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 3.56. Ocugen has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $18.77.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

