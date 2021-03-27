OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.01.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OGI shares. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$1.90 to C$4.20 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.40 to C$3.85 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

OrganiGram stock opened at C$4.41 on Friday. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of C$1.35 and a 12-month high of C$8.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$19.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

