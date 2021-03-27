Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Raised to C$265.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$260.00 to C$265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BYD. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$249.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$246.55.

TSE BYD opened at C$225.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$224.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$215.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$132.60 and a 12-month high of C$245.00. The firm has a market cap of C$4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.57.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

