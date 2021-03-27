Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

CENTA opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average of $38.71.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

