Brookline Capital Acquisition Reaffirms Buy Rating for 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Brookline Capital Acquisition in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 322.54% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.
NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $1.42 on Thursday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 1,015.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 2,763,066 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 292,246 shares during the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About 9 Meters Biopharma
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.
