Brookline Capital Acquisition Reaffirms Buy Rating for 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Brookline Capital Acquisition in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 322.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $1.42 on Thursday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 1,015.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 2,763,066 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 292,246 shares during the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

