BOX (NYSE:BOX) Given New $27.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BOX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson cut BOX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.75.

Get BOX alerts:

NYSE:BOX opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19. BOX has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $26.47. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -51.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the third quarter worth $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BOX by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.