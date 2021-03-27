Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Given Buy Rating at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $4.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $5.25.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $4.90 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americas Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.82.

NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 91.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. Research analysts expect that Americas Silver will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,643,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,567 shares during the period. Merk Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 3,696,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,400 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,397,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,448,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 899,011 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Americas Silver by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,333,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 339,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

