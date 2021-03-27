Brokers Issue Forecasts for HLS Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on HLS Therapeutics to C$33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

TSE HLS opened at C$20.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$638.67 million and a PE ratio of -41.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.02. HLS Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$13.35 and a 12 month high of C$21.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.78%.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

