Reviewing Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) and Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND)

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) and Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

10.6% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Sprott Focus Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of Sprott Focus Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gladstone Capital and Sprott Focus Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital -3.68% 10.83% 5.71% Sprott Focus Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gladstone Capital and Sprott Focus Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital $47.96 million 6.75 -$1.87 million $0.81 12.30 Sprott Focus Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sprott Focus Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Gladstone Capital and Sprott Focus Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Sprott Focus Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprott Focus Trust has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Sprott Focus Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Gladstone Capital pays out 96.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats Sprott Focus Trust on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants. It operates as a business development company. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States. It invests in companies engaged in the business services, light and specialty manufacturing, niche industrial products and services, specialty consumer products and services, energy services, transportation and logistics, healthcare and education services, specialty chemicals, media and communications and aerospace and defense. The fund seeks to invest between $7 million and $30 million in companies that have between $20 million and $150 million in sales and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to acquire minority stakes. It seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisitions by other industry participants or financial buyers, initial public offerings of common stock, or other capital market transactions.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Russell 3000 Index. It was formerly known as Royce Focus Trust, Inc. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. was formed on March 2, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.