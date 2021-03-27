Analyzing Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) & AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV)

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) and Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for AmeriServ Financial and Fulton Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmeriServ Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Fulton Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Fulton Financial has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 31.74%. Given Fulton Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fulton Financial is more favorable than AmeriServ Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.6% of AmeriServ Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of AmeriServ Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AmeriServ Financial and Fulton Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeriServ Financial 7.27% 4.51% 0.38% Fulton Financial 18.30% 7.75% 0.76%

Volatility and Risk

AmeriServ Financial has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AmeriServ Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Fulton Financial pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AmeriServ Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Fulton Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AmeriServ Financial and Fulton Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmeriServ Financial $64.54 million 1.10 $6.03 million N/A N/A Fulton Financial $1.04 billion 2.74 $226.34 million $1.39 12.65

Fulton Financial has higher revenue and earnings than AmeriServ Financial.

Summary

Fulton Financial beats AmeriServ Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AmeriServ Financial

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania, and Washington County, Maryland; and operates 17 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment lease financing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns passive investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. Fulton Financial Corporation provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. The company operated branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

