Bank of America Upgrades NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $62.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.50.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.05. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $313.45 million for the quarter. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, research analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.51%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $178,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $474,989.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NorthWestern by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.