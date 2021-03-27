Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZRSEF. Citigroup lowered Zur Rose Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zur Rose Group has an average rating of Buy.

ZRSEF stock opened at $370.00 on Tuesday. Zur Rose Group has a 1 year low of $363.80 and a 1 year high of $547.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.80.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. It also provides medicines management services.

