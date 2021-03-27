Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAKSY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $4.22 on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.77.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

